Kingman Little League run-rules Parker, 16-6

KINGMAN – A day after not tallying a hit, the Kingman 8-10 All-Stars turned it around by exploding for double-digit runs Friday in a 16-6 win over Parker in five innings due to the run-rule at Dick Samp Park in Lake Havasu City.

“We still didn’t hit to our potential because a lot of our runs were from steals, walks and stuff like that,” Kingman manager Paul Hardcastle said. “But we got on base. We had a couple of triples, doubles. So hopefully (Saturday) night, they’ll be even more relaxed.”

Kingman advances in the consolation bracket and played Bullhead Saturday night, but results weren’t in at press time.

In Friday’s contest, Wyatt VanCleave led the all-stars on the mound, as he held Parker to just one run. Gabriel Torres also played an instrumental role as Hardcastle said he closed the game out for Kingman.

“We had great pitching and our infield and everybody was on point,” se said. “It always helps when we have good plays and good outs.”