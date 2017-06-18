Kingman North Little League falls to Needles

KINGMAN – It wasn’t the ending the Kingman North 8-10 All Stars wanted to experience Friday, as they were eliminated from tournament play with an 18-4 loss to Needles at Sara Park in Lake Havasu City.

However, manager Ron Bowman was pleased with how the squad did over the course of the season.

“The kids played with everything they had,” Bowman said. “I’m so proud of how they did this year.”

While no team enjoys losing, Bowman knows that it should pay dividends for Kingman North’s overall progression.

“In any sport, at any age, when they lose, they see what it takes to get to that next level,” Bowman said. “It will most definitely help them out.”