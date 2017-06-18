Obituary: Cecil Carl Hart

Cecil Carl Hart, 89, of Golden Valley, Arizona went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Mr. Hart was born May 6, 1928 in La Blanca, Texas.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War teaching radio electronics. After his service, he met and married his first wife of 50 years, Anna Etter Hart.

His lifelong career as an electrician began as a lineman for CP&L of South Texas before going to work for the International Boundaries and Waters Commission at Falcon Dam in Falcon, Texas. From there, he transferred to the Bureau of Reclamation, working as an electrician, foreman, and supervisor at Davis, Hoover, and Parker dams. He finished his career as chief of Parker Dam.

In 2006, while doing some remodeling at First Baptist Church in Bullhead City, Cecil met and married his second bride, Elmona R. Dahlstrom. They made their home in Golden Valley.

Cecil's first love was God. He helped found and build two Spanish-speaking missions in south Texas. He was ordained a deacon in 1958 and served in that capacity most of his life. He taught Sunday school, led music, sang, worked at VBS and quietly did what needed done. Mr. Hart enjoyed family, friends, fishing, traveling and watching westerns.

Mr. Hart was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Frances Etter Hart, parents, Ewell F. Hart and Jewel J. Hart, and his sister, Louise Hart Sherbert.

He is survived by his wife, Elmona Dalstrom Hart, son Frank E. Hart (Kathy), daughter Carla Hart Richter (Fred), five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Oak Street Baptist Church in Kingman, Arizona.