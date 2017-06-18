Rants & Raves: June 18, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Mohave County Roads: What about chipsealing in Golden Valley? We could use some work out here. We don’t even see any street sweepers anymore. I guess getting our taxes is all that matters.

Removing Confederate Monuments: Why should we stop there? Lets burn all the history books also.

Trash Dumping: We have a prison. We have some prisoners who can go on work release. Why does it always land on taxpayers funding for clean up? Or firefighters can practice and burn the sites.

Mohave County Animal Shelter: It’s time the BOS stop kicking the can down the road and get the new shelter built, or maybe we could have them go help kill these little animals.

Yocum DUI Arrest: Yes, Mr. Yocum, it is time to move forward with your removal from office.

Afghanistan: Well, more proof why we’re bogged down in Afghanistan after 13 years (and losing more ground to loosely-connected bands of tribesmen pitted against our multi-trillion-dollar war machine). Keep that opium out of Taliban hands. The War on Drugs, they say.

Scot Industries Moving to Golden Valley: Scot Industries is “building on their successes” at the expense of the residents that wanted a rural residential life. Why can’t they just move onto land designated for heavy industrial already?

Trump and the Solar Wall: Oh and I am sure he will take ALL of the credit for it ... mentioning not one word of the gentleman in Lake Havasu.