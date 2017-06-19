Masons help kids win Books for Bikes

(Right rear – left to right) Kingman Kmart Assistant Manager Paul Roach proudly stands with Kingman Masonic Lodge No. 22 members and officers Ken Chism, Richard Prather and Buffalo Hayden, along with the children who won bicycles during the lodge’s 11th Annual “Books For Bikes” giveaway. This year, the lodge gave away 14 bikes to children representing six schools that participated in the program. One boy and one girl from each school won a bicycle, except for Black Mountain School (K-8 Grades) that had two boys and two girls who won bikes. According to Books For Bikes Chairman Richard Prather, the Masonic Lodge purchased the bicycles from the Kingman Kmart at a reduced price, and the 14 bicycle safety helmets that were also given away were purchased by the Kingman Shrine Club.