Mohave 911: Aggravated Assault on Detention Officer

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON DETENTION OFFICER

On June 9, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at the Mohave County jail regarding an assault on a detention officer by an inmate.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted the assaulted detention officer who said that inmate Matthew Arroyo, 25, of Bullhead City became aggressive and kicked him while they were removing items from Arroyo’s cell.

Deputies noticed a four-inch abrasion on the officer’s shin. Deputies contacted Arroyo who reportedly said detention officers wanted to take his stuff and “he wasn’t having it.”

Inmate Arroyo was charged with aggravated assault on detention officer, a felony.

WARRANTS ARREST

On June 9, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Eugene Rasmussen, 37, of Golden Valley on a parole violation felony warrant issued out of Arizona Department of Corrections along with two misdemeanor warrants for criminal damage and failure to pay fines issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 4100 block of Highway 68. Deputies arrived and contacted an intoxicated man identified as Rasmussen.

A records check showed him to have outstanding warrants.

Rasmussen was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

WARRANT ARREST

On June 12, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Martinez, 49, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and a failure to pay fines undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Martinez during a traffic stop on Northern Avenue at Arizona Street. A records check showed him to have an active warrant.

Deputies allegedly found a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in the area where Martinez was sitting. Martinez reportedly said it was methamphetamine and he just purchased it that day.

Martinez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

WARRANTS ARREST

On June 12, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tamara Linn Bakken, 45, of Bullhead City on two failure to appear felony warrants issued by Mohave County Superior Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Bakken in the 3100 block of Butler Avenue during an unrelated investigation. A records check showed Bakken to have outstanding warrants.

Bakken was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

UNLAWFUL FLIGHT/ WARRANT ARREST

On June 13, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven Paul Madrid, 26, of Kingman for unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle, a felony, and a failure to pay fines misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies attempted a traffic stop of a red Toyota Corolla travelling eastbound near the 4100 block of Mallard Drive but the car continued without stopping. Deputies could see two men in the vehicle and terminated the traffic stop when the vehicle reached a high speeds.

Another deputy located the vehicle a short time later. The car had been ditched on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Martin Lane and deputies were given a tip that the men ran into a yard on that street. Deputies found the driver, identified as Madrid, in the backyard where he was taken into custody without further incident.

During conversations with Madrid, he reportedly said he ran because he had a warrant and that he didn’t know the guy who was with him in the car. A records check showed Madrid to have an outstanding warrant.

Deputies returned to the location where Madrid ditched the car where a search allegedly revealed used syringes.

Madrid was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

WARRANTS ARREST

On June 14, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Topete, 28, of Kingman on a parole violation felony warrant issued out of Arizona Department of Corrections and a failure to pay fines misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Topete in the area of Castle Rock Road and John L Avenue during an unrelated incident. During the investigation, a records check showed Topete to have outstanding warrants.

Topete was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

WARRANT ARREST

On June 14, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Deidra Martel Eckers, 37, of Kingman on a felony warrant issued out of Prescott Court for violations of dangerous drugs, narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia and DUI.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Eckers at a home in the 6400 block of Louisiana Drive during an unrelated incident. A records check showed Eckers to have an outstanding warrant.

Eckers was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.