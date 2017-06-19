Mohave County's Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Mark Edward Block Jr.
DOB: 07/28/82 white male
5-foot-9, 185 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 06/07/17
Michael James Crouch
DOB: 04/20/73 white male
5-10, 161 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Forgery, class 5 felony
Date of warrant: 06/12/17
Roy Allan Durham
DOB: 10/31/95 white male
5-10, 135 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 06/12/17
Benjamin Tell Leader
Offense: Burglary third-degree, class 6 felony; trafficking stolen prop first-degree, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 03/03/17
Date of capture: 06/02/17
Bart Thomas Martin Jr.
Offense: Burglary third-degree x2, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 01/03/17
Date of capture: 06/03/17
Vanessa Rita Ramirez-De Los Rios
Offense: Criminal trespass first-degree residence/yard, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 04/12/17
Date of capture: 06/11/17
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK