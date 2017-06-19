Mohave County's Most Wanted

  Originally Published: June 19, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    Mark Edward Block Jr.

    Michael James Crouch

    Roy Allan Durham

    Benjamin Tell Leader

    Bart Thomas Martin Jr.

    Vanessa Rita Ramirez-De Los Rios

    As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Mark Edward Block Jr.

    DOB: 07/28/82 white male

    5-foot-9, 185 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 06/07/17

    Michael James Crouch

    DOB: 04/20/73 white male

    5-10, 161 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Forgery, class 5 felony

    Date of warrant: 06/12/17

    Roy Allan Durham

    DOB: 10/31/95 white male

    5-10, 135 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 06/12/17

    Benjamin Tell Leader

    Offense: Burglary third-degree, class 6 felony; trafficking stolen prop first-degree, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 03/03/17

    Date of capture: 06/02/17

    Bart Thomas Martin Jr.

    Offense: Burglary third-degree x2, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 01/03/17

    Date of capture: 06/03/17

    Vanessa Rita Ramirez-De Los Rios

    Offense: Criminal trespass first-degree residence/yard, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 04/12/17

    Date of capture: 06/11/17

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

