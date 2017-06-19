A ride to remember, a man to never forget

More than 40 people took time off from their busy schedules Friday to participate in the Sidney Cranston Jr. Memorial Ride to commemorate the second anniversary of his disappearance.

After a year and a half, exhausting investigations conducted by federal and local law enforcement agencies, and searches by various people and groups, the body of 40-year-old Cranston – referred to as Little Sid by his family members – was discovered buried on a ranch east of Kingman Jan. 7, 2017.

Friends and family began the 90-mile memorial ride from Mother Road Harley-Davidson in Kingman, at 9:30 a.m., north through Dolan Springs and then down Hwy 93 back into Kingman at the finish point – Metcalfe Park located at Grandview and Beale in Old Town Kingman.

Leading the caravan of motorcycles, trucks and cars on the memorial ride, was Little Sid’s father, 66-year-old Sidney Cranston Sr., who actually began his journey to Kingman from New York four days earlier. The senior Sid wanted to honor and remember his son by making a 2,850-mile journey on his 1991 BMW motorcycle from Wilson, New York to Kingman.

What should have been about an hour and a half ride actually turned into nearly three and half hours. Little Sid’s motorcycle that his brother Chris was riding, ran rough the entire time on the ride and he only averaged about 28 1/2 mph no matter what he did to attempt to fix the problem. According to a couple of the participants, it seemed as if Little Sid was looking down from Heaven on the memorial ride and didn’t want it to end.

The family of Little Sid said the memorial ride was for people to get together and to remember him, to share their most valued memories and stories because he was taken from everyone prematurely.

During the gathering at Metcalfe Park, Little Sid’s brother Chris took time to personally thank all who were there and said he hopes the Sidney Cranston Jr. Memorial Ride turns into an annual event.