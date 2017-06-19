Thank you: KRMC Cancer Center, Mohave County Search and Rescue, Community

KRMC Cancer Center

Over 2 years ago a blood test taken by the VA indicated I may have cancer.

For the next 20-some months I was jerked around by the VA, a company they use to outsource (Tri West) and the Uroligy department. I felt no one was a bit concerned.

Now the good news, they sent me to the KRMC Cancer Center. To say the staff there was outstanding would be an under statement.

I want to thank them all: Laura, Lauren, Diane, Gene, Susie, Tish, Joe, and DR Levy

John Kirby

Mohave County Search and Rescue

I am the woman who fell into a crevice at the Grand Canyon West on April 18.

You are so fortunate to have the Mohave Search and Rescue Unit in your area. They did an amazing job of rescuing me and I will be grateful forever. They are a dedicated and well trained group of volunteers who saved my life.

I am especially thankful for the person who went into the crevice to do a rope rescue on me along with the others who assisted in my rescue.



I am now well with no side effects from my 40-foot fall. I only suffered a cut in the back of my head and lots of scrapes and bruises which have all healed.

My family is thankful also.



Gail Peterson

Pecatonica, Illinois

Community

A big thanks to my friends, neighbors and the community for helping me support the 14th Annual Route 66 Race for Hospice. With your generous contributions, I raised $5,400 to benefit the Joan and Diana Hospice Home. Your help is greatly appreciated.

Mary Chan