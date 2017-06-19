Wildfire reported near Whiteriver

WHITERIVER (AP) – Authorities are reporting a new wildfire in east-central Arizona.

Highway 73 from Canyon Day to Carrizo Junction near Whiteriver has been closed, and authorities say they've issued a pre-evacuation order for residents of Cedar Creek, meaning they have to be on standby in case of a necessary evacuation. The fire is about 400 acres.

There are currently 13 wildfires around Arizona, the largest of which is in the southern part of the state near Dragoon. That fire is burning nearly 24 square miles (62 square kilometers) and is 80 percent contained.