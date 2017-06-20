Fireworks to go off at City Council

KINGMAN – The City Council is taking a step toward lighting the fuse for this year’s July 4 firework celebration.

City Council members are set to approve a fireworks budget and contract at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. The funds and contract will be used for the city’s celebration of Independence Day in just a few weeks.

The contract that is currently waiting to be approved by the City Council states that the city agrees to pay Lantis Fireworks and Lasers a total of $25,000 split between two different payments, for their furnishing and execution of the fireworks display.

As of Monday morning, the contract states that the display is scheduled for 9 p.m., July 4 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

According to the listing of the approval on the meeting agenda, Lantis has offered the lowest price for Kingman and its firework celebration needs.

Other items to be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting include:

• Discussion on possible corrections made to the Golf Course Manager Business Plan.

• Addressing of public concern for the Service Line Warranties of America letters received by several residents throughout Kingman.

• Discussion of the space needs study and possible relocation of city offices to Palo Christi.

As was the case with previous common council meetings, public comments will be allowed at Tuesday’s meeting. Those wishing to address the council will need to fill out request forms when they arrive at the meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.