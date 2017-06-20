Fraudulent activity leads to arrest in Meadview

MEADVIEW – There’s no telling why a Meadview resident reportedly admitted to a case of identity theft that landed him in jail.



Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Michael Vernon Lay, 34, late Tuesday for fraudulent schemes and theft, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, an investigation began May 23 when deputies responded to an identity theft case at a home in the 100 block of Meadview Boulevard. A 75-year-old woman reported that she recently learned that Lay, her hired helper, had fraudulently used her identity to open a PayPal account along with several credit card accounts. She also said that Lay charged more than $3,900 on these fraudulent accounts.

The woman said she didn’t apply for the accounts and didn’t authorize anyone to obtain them using her social security number. She also said she confronted Lay, who later gave her a confession letter reportedly admitting to obtaining the credit card and PayPal accounts in the woman’s name without her knowledge.



On June 1, detectives served a search warrant at Lay’s home in the 30100 block of Catalina Drive and collected evidence. Upon further investigations, detectives contacted Lay at a home in the 80 block of Phantom Creek on Tuesday.

He reportedly told deputies he wrote the confession letter and he opened the accounts about six months ago.

Lay was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail. An investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending referencing additional incidents.