Horoscope: June 20, 2017

Birthdays: Alisan Porter, 36; Nicole Kidman, 50; John Goodman, 65; Lionel Richie, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Experience life firsthand. Don’t trust what others tell you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will be perceptive when dealing with both personal and work-related matters. Observe how others respond and you’ll instinctively know how to handle situations to deter anyone from trying to one-up you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do whatever it takes to reach your destination. Be the one who drives yourself to the finish line.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make things happen. Take some initiative and show a little backbone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do your best to help those in need. Your outpouring of knowledge, experience and compassion will change the way your peers look at you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Avoid what everyone else says and head in a direction that emphasizes personal growth, spirituality and physical strength and courage. There is much to be gained if you work on self-improvement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Home improvements can be accomplished if you do some of the work yourself. Don’t get into a senseless argument with someone when compromise is all it takes to keep moving forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make plans with someone you love. A day trip, rearranging or making changes at home are all good places to start.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think twice before you get involved with someone from your past. Social media can lead to negative as well as positive memories.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal developments look promising. Put more effort into your relationship with someone you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may want to make personal physical changes to your appearance, but it will be best to hold off. Don’t let anyone convince you to spend money on something you don’t need or that promises to do the impossible.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let added responsibilities deter you from taking care of personal matters. Make changes that will help you be more understanding of what’s expected of you.