KPD Officer Graduates from Bomb School

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has announced the graduation of Detective Brandon Barkhurst from the FBI Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama June 9.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Barkhurst completed an intensive six-week training program to be certified in handling and dismantling hazardous and explosive devices. This training and certification is only available at the Redstone Arsenal.

Cooper said there was about a two-year wait for Barkhurst to be enrolled and accepted into the program. He’s already certified as a HAZMAT technician and is part of the KPD Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, which serves Kingman and the surrounding region. KPD currently has three officers who hold an EOD certification.