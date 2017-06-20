Mohave County GOP leaders say party is strong as ever it was

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County has long been a stronghold for Republicans, and that offers a good amount of solidarity for grassroots conservatives especially when their elected officials are the victims of violence, local party officials say.

As leaders across the country reflected on the targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, concerns began to rise amongst party leaders that Republicans were becoming targets of an escalating series of politically driven attacks.

“In light of the shooting this morning, by the way, I think that’s the ultimate act of hostility,” Mohave County Republican Party chairman Laurence Schiff said in a phone interview.

Hours before, House Speaker Newt Gingrich said during an interview with a national news outlet the shooting was part of a pattern of “an increasing intensity of hostility on the left.”

Schiff says he’s experienced that hostility firsthand at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland when protestors were out in force.

“You could sense that if we didn’t have (armed guards) we would have been physically attacked by the Democrats. We saw them there – saw the protesters – but they were afraid to do anything because of the level of security. It was absolutely incredible,” Schiff said.

In Mohave County, however, political tempers have remained cool.

“There’s hardly any Democrats in Havasu, so that’s a good start,” Mohave County Republican Party first vice chairman and local gun shop owner Sam Scarmardo said.

If results of the most recent presidential election are used as a gauge, roughly three-fourths of Mohave County’s registered voters supported the Republican Party by voting for then President-Elect Donald Trump.

And support for the Republican Party appears to be growing.

Schiff said despite the negativity that’s circulated by the mainstream media, there’s been a noticeable uptick of support for the Mohave County Republican Party in the past few months that’s even garnered the attention of state party officials. The Arizona Republican Party recognized Mohave County as the “third reddest county” in January, according to Schiff.

“Our job as Republicans is not to grab for the headlines, but to work below the headlines to recruit new Republicans, precinct committee people and raise money for the Republican Party – and I think we’ve done a pretty good job,” Schiff said. “Our coffers are overflowing, we have registered a ton of new precinct committee people who will knock on doors and get sponsors. We’ve also joined the Chamber of Commerce and we’ll send people to each meeting to build our presence.”

A local take on gun control

Wednesday’s events, which also included a mass shooting in San Francisco later in the day, will likely spark another debate over rights to gun ownership, Scarmardo said.

“I don’t think (the debate’s) going to go anywhere; 60 percent of Democrats are now elected in gun friendly states,” he said.

In terms of gun sales, he doesn’t expect to see the spike that’s sometimes typical after major national events.

“We’ll maybe see a blip in sales,” Scarmardo said. “Every time there’s a terrorist attack there seems to be an increase. After 9/11 we sold everything in the store.”

The best way to move forward, according to Scarmardo, would be to crack down on political agitators instead of gun owners.

“If the people of California had full access to the second amendment we wouldn’t see that type of mass shooting or protests,” he said. “Those are the number one and number two most regulated cities in the U.S. – there are no guns sold in San Francisco or Washington, D.C. – and they saw two mass shootings today.”