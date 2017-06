John Dillon Conneally III was born on September 20, 1953, and passed away quietly on June 15, 2017 after a short fight against cancer. He is survived by his three children and four grandchildren. He will be remembered as an expert story teller and an advocate for U.S. Veterans. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, at 1:00 p.m. at Sutton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in John’s memory, to: M.A.N.A. House, 755 E. Willetta St. Phoenix, Arizona 85006.