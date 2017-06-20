Traffic delays on Airway and Beverly

KINGMAN – Expect delays if you’re driving Airway and Beverly avenues this week.

The City of Kingman Streets Division and Arizona Department of Transportation are installing left turn arrow lights at the intersections of Harrison Street and Beverly Avenue and Willow Road and Airway Avenue.



The left turn phases will signal for all directions to add the fluidity of traffic and help reduce the amount of turning incidents. Funding comes from a federal grant, requiring ADOT’s service.

“Please pay attention,” said Jack Plaunty, city street superintendent. “The signals will actually be dark for periods of time with a Kingman Police officer directing traffic.”

The work started Monday and will run through the end of next week.