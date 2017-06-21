Guest Column: The Painful Reality of ‘Love Trumps Hate’

Although longtime Democrat voter and Bernie Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson is the one who pulled the trigger at the GOP batting practice in Alexandria, Va. on June 14, the Democratic Party and its leftist media sidekicks should take a long look in the mirror.

They are not without fault, given their relentless spewing of hate-filled propaganda framing President Trump as a Russian Hitler, his supporters as racists and Nazis and Republican lawmakers as evil villains who want people to die.

Garbage in, garbage out. No wonder Hodgkinson went postal.

Those calling for unity should understand unity is impossible unless those smarmy swamp dwellers slither their way out of the sludge and cap off the sewage they have been gushing since Trump’s inauguration.

Until they do, leftists will do what leftists do, communicating their opinions and demonstrating their frustrations by breaking and burning things...or going on Hodgkinson-style shooting sprees...or stabbing police horses with nail embedded flagpoles like one did in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Every time the swamp princess herself, Nancy Pelosi, opens her mouth, she inspires normal Americans to donate campaign dollars and dash to the polls to support anyone but Democrats. Pelosi’s latest tasteless word salad came barely 24 hours after the Alexandria shooting when she said Republicans are “sanctimonious” for blaming the left for inciting violence.

Leftists inciting violence? Let me un-sanctimoniously count the ways.

Art Institute of Washington’s Professor John Griffin commented on a since-deleted Facebook post that Republicans in the House of Representatives “should be lined up and shot” for passing the American Heath Care Act to fix Obamacare. Griffin stressed, “That’s not hyperbole; blood is on their hands.”

The Washington Times reports a California State University lecturer, Lars Maischak, tweeted: “To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better.” He also tweeted: “Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?”

If this kind of hate-filled vitriol falls on the wrong ears, it could be interpreted as a dog whistle to people like Hodgkinson or the crazy Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein supporter in Portland, Oregon who yelled at two Muslims then slit their defender’s throats.

Hodgkinson was reportedly a member of a Facebook group called “Terminate the Republican Party.” After the shooting, some fellow members celebrated a now-deleted post preserved in a screen catch by the Daily Caller which read, “And it’s one, two, three shots you’re out at the old ball game.”

Shortly after the shooting, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) received a threatening email with the subject line reading “One down, 216 to go.”Did you NOT expect this? When you take away ordinary peoples very lives in order to pay off the wealthiest among us, your own lives are forfeit,” the sender wrote.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, police blanketed a town hall meeting for Rep. Tom Garrett (R-Va.) after he received threats targeting Garrett, his family and even his dog. “This is how we’re going to kill your wife,” read one threat.

Tuscson.com reports the FBI arrested a school employee for threatening to shoot U.S. Rep. Martha McSally and other voicemail messages warning her to “be careful” and telling her “her days were numbered.”

WSBC-2 reports the FBI was called to investigate that GOP candidate for the Georgia House special election, Karen Handel, received a threatening letter and a suspicious package June 15. Her neighbors also received envelopes containing a white powdery substance. I could go on, but I’m only allowed 650 words.

Love trumping hate sure requires an awful lot of visceral abhorrence toward those with whom leftists disagree.

If anyone is sanctimonious, it is Swamp Princess Pelosi, for blaming the right for blaming the left for inciting violence. Pelosi’s time would be better spent on her knees asking Jesus to help her drain the Democratic Party swamp and culling the hate before another Hodgkinson-style atrocity occurs.