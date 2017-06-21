Kingman 8-10 Little League All Stars lose heartbreaker to Bullhead City

KINGMAN – Following a heartbreaking 23-22 loss Saturday to Bullhead City in Lake Havasu City, Kingman 8-10 Little League All Stars manager Paul Hardcastle faced the difficult task of providing encouragement to his disheartened squad.

As tears rolled down a number of faces, Hardcastle made sure his team learned from the experience at the District 9 Tournament.

“‘You feel that pain you’re feeling right now?’” he said. “‘It hurts doesn’t it?’ They agreed and I said, ‘Well, that’s what makes you a champion.’ And they kind of looked at me, ‘Huh?’ with a puzzled look. I told them, ‘Because a champion doesn’t ever want to feel that pain again and he does everything he can to avoid it.’ I think that kind of hit home for a bunch of them.”

Unfortunately, the inspirational speech didn’t change the fact that Kingman watched a large lead evaporate before its eyes. Bullhead City trailed 22-13 going into the bottom of the sixth inning and looked as if it was on the brink of elimination.

That wasn’t the case, however.

Kingman tallied the first out of the sixth inning, but a number of miscues allowed Bullhead City to rally for 10 runs and the victory.

“To me, I think they got to that last inning and thought, ‘we got this in the bag,’” Hardcastle said. “Then they realized that doesn’t happen, especially in all-star tournament baseball. You have to push and you have to fight every step of the way. The second you let off the gas, you get passed. So I know that’s what they learned.”

Kingman did show positive signs at the start of the game, scoring seven runs in the first inning. Both teams battled back and forth from there in a closely contested game.

In the top of the sixth, Kingman appeared to be in the driver seat as it scored 10 runs to take a 22-13 advantage. Kingman couldn’t hold on though, partially due to it running out of pitchers.

“As a coach, you’re sitting there watching the game fall apart and at that point in the game, there’s really not much we could do as far as pitching goes,” Hardcastle said. “You’re limited on pitchers and we were kind of at the end.”