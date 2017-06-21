Kingman 9-11 All Stars win slugfest over Blythe

KINGMAN – Julian Andrade knew all he needed was a base hit and the Kingman 9-11 All Stars would advance to the next round of the District 9 Tournament.

Andrade didn’t disappoint Tuesday night at Southside Park, connecting on an RBI double to give Kingman a 22-12 win over Blythe in four innings due to the run-rule.

“I didn’t want to let my team down,” Andrade said. “So I just did it for our team.”

Andrade stepped up with two outs and teammate Brock Oktay at second in the bottom of the fourth inning. The pressure was on, but Andrade came through to knock in Oktay after he stole second and reached first on a dropped third strike.

Andrade’s heroics weren’t the only highlight of the game though, as Kingman rallied back after watching an 11-1 advantage turn into a 12-11 deficit.

“It was tough,” Andrade said. “But all our teammates picked each other up and we just got back as a team.”

Kingman showed its resilience, battling through an extended top of the third inning where Blythe sent 16 batters to the plate. Even though Kingman yielded 11 runs, it bounced back in the bottom of the third and scored nine runs of its own.

The momentum clearly shifted back in favor of Kingman, and it finished the game off in the bottom of the fourth.

“I really didn’t know how they would bounce back, but they did,” Kingman manager Matt Klenke said. “They’ve been swinging the bats great and when you’re swinging the bats, anything is possible.”

Kingman needs to carry over the offense to its next game against Kingman North at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Southside Park.

Klenke knows how much the contest means for the city of Kingman.

“Now the fun begins – we’re playing the rivals,” Klenke said. “(North manager) Chad (Benson) and I have coached a lot against each other, so it’s going to be a great game.”