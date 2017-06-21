Kingman North 9-11 All Stars cruise to 25-2 victory

KINGMAN – The temperatures at Southside Park may have cooled off Tuesday night, but the Kingman North 9-11 All Stars’ offense definitely didn’t let up.

Kingman North’s bats caught fire early and stayed hot in a 25-2 win over Lake Havasu City in the District 9 Tournament.

“The kids flat out showed up to hit,” Kingman North manager Chad Benson said. “The boys came out tonight and they brought a lot of discipline to this game. We’ve been practicing a lot of discipline and it really showed tonight.”

Kingman North jumped out to a 4-0 advantage after the first inning and never looked back.

Noah Petrauschke started off the fireworks in the second, hitting an inside-the-park home run. Then two batters later, Nick Kennedy hit a solo shot to give Kingman a 6-0 lead.

The offense wasn’t done yet though.

Kingman North almost had everyone in the lineup score twice in a 16-run third inning. Lake Havasu finally got out of the frame, but the damage had been done – 23-0 to be exact.

“We came to hit the ball and we came to pitch well,” Benson said. “Hopefully that will get us through and keep us going.”

The final two runs for Kingman North came in the top of the fourth, while Lake Havasu scratched across two in the bottom of the frame.

Kingman North faces off with rival Kingman at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Southside Park. Benson didn’t know who they would face following the big win, but he had his sights set on one team.

“I would prefer to play Kingman, just because they’re from our hometown,” he said. “If we’re playing them, that means they won that game and they’re advancing on. I know they’re a great team and there are a lot of wonderful kids on that team. We have a lot of respect for them and I think it would be an exciting game to play those guys.”