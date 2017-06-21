KPD's Junior Police Academy give kids 4 weeks of fun

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department Junior Police Academy hit the paintball range for a fun-filled team building exercise Monday.



Kingman Police Department school resource officers let 25 cadets go toe-to-toe at a makeshift course at Mohave County Fairgrounds for the morale-building activity.

Officers Dennis Farrington and Phil Hudgens were two adults supervising the fifth- to eighth-graders as they marched on and off the field. Lessons – on muzzle awareness, where to safely point the paintball guns, attention to detail, and making sure they clean the paint off the masks – were swiftly dealt.



Paintball was just one of many activities the kids do during the four-week academy. They also visit Kingman Municipal Court, the Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course and the Kingman Dispatch Center.

They also take classes in drug, alcohol and gang awareness and prevention, crime scene investigation, the use of K-9 units, trial and court procedures and get a visit to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.

“It gives them an idea of where they could wind up if they make poor life choices,” Hudgens said.

The cadets also get job descriptions and hands on learning with the Kingman Fire Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter.

The academy brings kids together.

“This teaches us how to work as a team and helps me make friends,” said Jolee Schoch, 10, whose two older brothers have graduated the academy.

The academy isn’t much different than a sports team.

“Hopefully they learn personal responsibility,” Farrington said. “And most importantly, get outside and have some fun.”

The current class graduates at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lee Williams High School auditorium.

For more information on the academy, go to http://www.cityofkingman.gov/Departments/PoliceDepartment/Programs/JrPoliceAcademy.aspx.