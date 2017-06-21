Letter: Re: The Removal of Confederate Monuments

It’s not too unimaginable to think of human beings in slavery when the after effects are still being felt today.

On most positive life indicators, the descendants of slaves are far behind the descendants of their masters. Of course, there are many claiming that slavery wasn’t that bad creating this fallacy: “Slaves were valuable property, it only makes sense that their owners would treat them well. Slaves were really kind of like family.”

I can only speak for my family and the families of my friends, but rapes, beatings and the selling of men and women from their spouses and children, is not how our family members are treated.

Naming schools, roadways and parks after Confederate “heroes” is the exact opposite of warning about the perils of slavery. It’s celebrating men that killed and died to maintain it.

T. Allen said, “By keeping some monuments, they will be a reminder that inhumanity toward others should never happen again.”

Saying I believed this, which I don’t, how do life-sized statues of fancily dressed men on gallant steeds remind us that it’s wrong to enslave human beings?

Wouldn’t a true warning be a statue of a beaten black slave with welts across his back, barefoot, wearing a threadbare pair of pants be more appropriate? How about a statue of a mother crying as her toddler is sold from her, or a man standing by powerless as his owner rapes his wife or daughter?

The south is supposedly filled with all these monuments warning about the evils of slavery, yet, they don’t include any slaves. That’s like building a memorial about the Holocaust and not mentioning the Jews.

William Kornegay

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina