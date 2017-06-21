Letter: “There Is No Global Warming or Climate Change”

Lori Gabriel-Dane, I disagree with all you stated. Just so you know, you stated that I and millions more Trump supporters are uninformed ignorant fools.

Just for your information, “science” has had many errors. My belief is that we live in the greatest nation ever. I am thankful to God we are out of the Environmental Protection Agency, which Obama let become a government passing its own laws – mostly outside of common sense.

As far as global warming, I urge you to read God’s Word, for in it God states seasons will remain until he returns. There is no global warming or climate change.

Instead of calling people names, seek the truth – the Word of God.

Martha Clements