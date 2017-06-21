Obituary: Billy Wayne George

Billy Wayne George, 64, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on June 2, 2017 after a long illness.

Billy was born in Humboldt, Tennessee on September 26, 1952 then moved to Saint Louis, Missouri during his school years before returning to Humboldt, Tennessee. In 2001, he met and married Cathy Warren and moved to Kingman, Arizona.

Billy worked as a Juvenile Detention Officer for Mohave County and for Alpha Group Home. Billy enjoyed gospel music, writing, football, and traveling around Arizona. He loved working with youth and was also involved in the men’s homeless shelter. Billy was a Sunday School Teacher and assisted his pastors from the pulpit.

Billy is survived by his present wife Cathy George and previous wife Linda French; sister, Cindy Hoffman; daughters, Sherry Alba and Joy George Patterson; sons, Mike (Donna) Trull, Chris (Lisa) Bishop, Ronnie George and Justin (Erica) Warren, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other friends and family.

Billy is preceded in death by mother Gracie Hamm George and father Donald George.

The funeral service will be held in Humboldt, Tennessee where we will be taking his remains to celebrate his life with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to KRMC Joan & Diana Hospice Home.

The family of Billy George wishes to thank all of the nurses, aides, and office staff at Desert Highlands Care Center for taking care of him during his illness.