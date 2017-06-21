Obituary: Tim C. Neal

Please join the Neal Family in celebration of the life of Tim C. Neal who passed away on June 19, 2017 at 59 years of age.

A memorial service, with viewing, will be held at Sutton Funeral Home off of Stockton Hill Rd. on June 22, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on June 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. with a Rosary to be prayed at 9:30 a.m.

Born September 15, 1957 in Blythe, California as Clifford Worth Neal, son of Clifford and Eva Neal, he became known as Tim, after taking the name of St. Timothy at baptism into the Catholic faith. Tim graduated from Kingman High School in 1975, went to refrigeration school, and worked various jobs culmination in a long career in the construction industry where he retired from the Laborer’s Union.

Tim’s son, John Robert Neal, was born October 4, 1995. Tim believed John was the greatest accomplishment of his life. Tim was a devoted son, brother to six siblings, father, uncle to 11, great-uncle to 22, Godfather to 3, and friend to many. His humor, strength, generosity, and love will be greatly missed.

We hope you will join us.

