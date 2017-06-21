Passengers ejected in Lake Havasu boating accident

LAKE HAVASU – Three men were ejected when a boat traveling at speeds of nearly 100 mph lost control Tuesday morning.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Waterways deputies responded to the injury boat accident near Havasu Palms on Lake Havasu at about 9:55 a.m.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, the 36-foot Skater powerboat was traveling at an estimated 80 to 100 mph when the operator reportedly made a hard left turn and everyone was ejected.

The operator, Larry Allen Guillen, 56, of Huntington Beach, California, suffered a severe head laceration and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. The two passengers, Bradly Stewart, 40, and Anthony Nelson, 28, both of Lake Havasu City, had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The three occupants were wearing lifejackets and the operator of the boat was also wearing the safety engine cutoff lanyard.

The boat was reportedly traveling southbound on Lake Havasu near Havasu Palms when the accident occurred. Several witnesses said they saw a large splash and said the boat rolled at least one time.

“This crash could’ve been significantly worse had the occupants not been wearing life jackets,” said MCSO Sgt. Kyler Cox. “Remember, lifejackets save lives.”

Carter said alcohol is not a factor, but the high rate of speed is. The accident remains under investigation.