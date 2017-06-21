Spreading hope at Relay for Life

Relay For Life of Kingman, May 13 was a success, thanks to the good people of Kingman.



The Event raised over $30,000, which will go towards providing local cancer patients with wigs, non-wig head covers, lodging when treatment takes them out of area, prosthetic devises, assistance with non-insurance covered treatments, information, as well as research and development of new, and or improvement of old, treatments.



There was something for everyone, games, booths with goodies for sale, entertainment, and what a feeling of love, joy and celebration.

The Event Leader Team would especially like to thank those corporate and business sponors who helped make our Event a Success, KRMC, Walmart, Alliance Home Loans, Cerbat Dental Group, Annie’s Art Attic, NA Stage and Lighting, American Mini Storage, Chicago Title, KWAZ Living Realty, Keller Williams AZ. Living Realty, Strictly Floors, NAPA Auto Parts, Canyon 66 Restaurant, 66 Auto, Martin Swanty, Praxair, Desert Mountain Security, The GEOI Group, Inc., BS Vibe, Cosmic Bounce House, Studio 7 Hair, Kingman Unified School District, Westside Disposal, Monkey Biznezz, Dr. Diane Hayden of First Chiropractic.



To those who entertained for hours, Angel and the Hit Men, Chris Comimisso, Briana Payne Band, Justina Morris performed a great version of the National Anthem, and DJ Jeremiah Green, a very special thank you.

It was quite a sight. All those luminaria bags lit up in honor of survivors and in memory of those who have passed. As we walked the track, in total darkness, with only the lights from the candles we carried with us, and prayed for those who are still fighting the fight, remembering those who have passed and honoring those who have won their battles, then, to place those candles, and lighting up the word hope at the end of the field.



What a magnificent feeling of joy and celebration. Our only regret is that more Kingmanites did not come out to see it.

