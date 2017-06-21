Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program offers free workshops

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health supports our teen community youth and parents/guardians of youth between the ages of 12-19. The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program is offering free workshops to both teens and their parents/guardians to improve their health and quality of life.

The workshop is part of a nationwide movement to decrease health disparities, one of which is teen births. High teen pregnancy rates create economic, social and environmental disadvantages for both families and their communities, according to thenationalcampaign.org.

According to the Center for Disease Control, there are 35.6 teen births per 1,000 females 14-19 years of age in Mohave County.

In Arizona, the rate is 34.1 teen births per 1,000 females 14-19 years of age.

In the U.S. in 2015, there were 22.3 teen births per 1,000 females aged 15-19.

The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program aims to reduce these disparities through education of our youth, families, schools and community leaders by using evidence based curriculum that offers scientific facts on the natural developing body. As well as by gaining knowledge and developing skills in communications, decision making and health education. These life skill components are key to shaping an individual towards self-directed engagement in their future planning and decisions.

Please families, get engaged in your health, attend this FREE two, half-day workshop at Kingman Regional Medical Center where we will learn together.

Dates and times; June 23: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and June 24: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Contact Tammy for more information: tammy.sipe@mohavecounty.us or 928-753-0794, ext. 4070.