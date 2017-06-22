Heat wave here through weekend

KINGMAN – The record-setting heat wave will continue throughout this week as the National Weather Service has extended its extreme heat warning through Sunday evening.

NWS models have consistently been trending hotter with the weekend temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to hit 108 degrees in Kingman today and 107 Friday, after setting records on Monday and Tuesday.

The official high was 111 degrees on Monday, breaking the old record of 108 set last year. Tuesday reached 113 degrees, again topping last year’s record of 111.

“This heat wave is indeed record-breaking, at least as far as high temperatures go, and its duration is of note thus far as well,” said Caleb Steele, meteorologist for the NWS in Las Vegas. “So this is not your typical summer heat wave.”

High temperatures will range from 112 to 122 along the Colorado River Valley for the next few days. Overnight lows are going to be in the upper-80s to mid-90s.

This prolonged heatwave could be life-threatening to those who do not take proper precautions. Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the Mohave Desert.

Recommended actions:

• Drink plenty of water.

• Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and apply sunscreen when going outside for prolonged periods.

Those who do not take necessary precautions could suffer from dehydration, hyperthermia and heat cramps. The homeless, elderly and children with health issues are most at risk of succumbing to these high temperatures, along with visitors not accustomed to the desert heat.

“We have been pushing that this will be life-threatening to those who do not take proper precautions, and so far, the temperatures have worked out that way,” Steele said. “We still have the hot temperatures and warnings continuing through the end of the week, so don’t let your guard down yet, even if we aren’t smashing records by the end of the week.

“About all we can do is hope for a cooler and wet autumn.”