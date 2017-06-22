Horoscope: June 22, 2017

Birthdays: Carson Daly, 44; Cyndi Lauper, 64; Meryl Streep, 68; Todd Rundgren, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Observe, assess and think twice before you say something you may regret. You can bring about changes, but before doing so, make sure you have the approval of anyone who will be affected.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your appeal will grow if you are willing to try new things and share your experiences with others. An honest look at your current situation will make it easier for you to come up with a solid solution.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your emotions are likely to take you down a slippery slope if you let them interfere in the way you handle things.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at alternate routes when it comes to mini-vacations, educational pursuits and communicating with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your open approach to helping others will make people gravitate toward you. Expand your own interests by helping people who have experience in an area that you want to find out more about.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let an emotional matter take over. Separate your personal and business dealings to avoid any confusion or inability to take care of your responsibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully, but don’t react. Manipulation on your part or by someone you are dealing with will only make matters worse.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can offer to help someone, but not at the expense of neglecting your own responsibilities or by paying for someone else’s mistake. Stick to the truth and only do what you feel is honorable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what’s being said and where the information is coming from before you make a comment. Go about your business and take care of your responsibilities instead of getting involved in someone else’s affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be in the mood to have fun, but before you cut loose, consider what it will cost. Pick and choose your friends carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make the most of whatever situation you find yourself in and others will gravitate to your side. Opportunity is knocking, and the chance to get ahead looks promising.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional matters will catch you off guard. Take an intellectual approach to adversity and you will be able to avoid unreasonable demands.