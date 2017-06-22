Kingman North vs. Kingman highlights 10-12 All Star Tourney

KINGMAN – Kingman North vs. Kingman.

The matchup has yet to happen in the first round of the 10-12 All Star District 9 Tournament, but that changes tonight when the two squads meet at 6 p.m. on Field 5 at Southside Park.

“It’s Kingman North and Kingman South, it’s always going to be a rivalry,” Kingman manager DJ Dunn said. “But that’s a great group of guys over there. Coach (Casey) Gordon has a great team, and it’s going to be fun. I’d rather see them in the championship game. This way Kingman is going to be bring it home, but it is what it is, and hopefully we can still both get there.”

Kingman North manager Casey Gordon agreed with Dunn in that he would prefer to see Kingman in the championship game, but admitted the losing team still has a shot to face the other in the title if they win out in the consolation bracket.

With that said, Gordon is more focused on his team playing up to its potential.

“It’s just kind of one of those deals where we have to go out and play 100 percent,” he said. “I do wish they have a good all-star season. I don’t want to see a trouncing on either side. I just hope it’s a good game.”

Kingman North’s Troy Edwards, 12, was excited when he found out they would be facing rival Kingman, especially since they played each other earlier this season.

“We know what Kingman South likes, what they don’t like,” Edwards said. “How they hit, how they field and what they can do.”

Kingman’s Robert Brackett, 12, had similar emotions to Edwards, but also knows one important fact.

“I was excited because we scrimmaged them, so we knew where they all played and stuff,” he said. “But then I was nervous because we’re both from Kingman and only one Kingman team will win.”

While that may be the case, it will also be interesting to watch how each team plays together after limited time practicing. Gordon was aware of this fact, especially since teams during the regular season get 13 games to bring it together and make leaps and bounds in that time.

“We have talent. It’s just whether we can bring it together and make it mesh,” Gordon said. “…. In All Stars, you go out there in the first game and it’s not do-or-die, but the second game surely is. You have to mesh fast and you only have a limited amount of time to get it done.”

The cohesiveness of the teams will definitely play a role in tonight’s contest, and Kingman’s Joseph Norbert, 12, was focused on that factor.

“I’m actually happy that we get to play rivals in the first game,” he said. “We have to be confident, pick up our team and play ball.”