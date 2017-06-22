Letter: D-Backs stadium in disrepair

A few days ago I heard on the news that Chase Field in Phoenix was in bad shape. It is in such bad shape that it will cost $185 million to get the place up to par. The D-backs won’t play there.

That building is only 16 years old. It is a crying shame that anyone would let a building get into that bad of shape. As far as I’m concerned, some heads should roll. There are a lot of buildings in this country that are in excellent shape and are a lot older.

With the prices that they charge to see a ballgame, some money should have been set aside for upkeep.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley