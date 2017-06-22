Letter: Tired old vet

I’ve talked to these old Korean War veterans and these Iraq and Afghanistan vets, and I have witnessed conflict in the Vietnam. I was awarded the Purple Heart on four occasions.

A lot of us veterans seem to think alike.

It’s like this. America is the only land that I know of that will let the enemy in the country. War is a necessary evil in this world. And if we remain an open society, we’re going to lose our rights and freedom.

There are so many gullible Americans who don’t seem to have any clue about the danger we’re in. There are those who say how much they love this country and how they love living here, yet they won’t lift a finger to defend their own nation.

I’ll never understand why anybody in their right mind would fight for their own country.

Is there any honor left among us?

Alan Foster