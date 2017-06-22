MCC gets accreditation reaffirmed with no issues

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College has been reaffirmed for accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission following a federal compliance review in February.

The visit by the HLC accreditation team involved extensive preparation and collaboration by faculty, staff and students.

“This is an exceptional success obtained through the efforts, diligence and dedication of the entire college community,” MCC accreditation officer Danette Bristle said. “The visit in February came after months of writing an assurance argument documenting MCC’s accomplishments and commitment to providing quality educational experiences for our constituents.”

MMC was found to have no accreditation issues identified in the assurance review, and met all criteria and core components. The commission noted the work of the student success centers on each campus.

Accreditation is important for colleges and universities, MCC President Michael Kearns explained.

“Colleges or universities with a loss of accreditation are prevented by federal rules from providing financial aid to students,” he said. “Other colleges and universities would not accept credits for transfer. Academic degrees would lose credibility. In short, a loss of regional accreditation could shut down a college.”

The Higher Learning Commission is scheduled to conduct its next accreditation for MCC in five years.

HLC accredits post-secondary institutions in the North Central Region, which includes Arizona and 18 other states.