‘NASCAR In The Sky’ invades Kingman Airport Saturday

KINGMAN – Consider it NASCAR in the sky.

The Kingman RC Modelers Club will hold their 2017 Kingman RC Warbird Pylon Race beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday south of the Kingman Airport.

For air racing enthusiasts, the word ‘pylon’ might jog memories of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, where small, agile planes zip between inflated pylons floating in the bays of any number of exotic world cities.



“This is a little different,” said Ben Poole, a parts sales rep for Caterpillar, whose hobby is RC air racing. He’s been flying RC planes for six years and racing for five.

These planes fly at speeds up to 200 mph at heights of 30 to 60 feet high around two pylons 700 feet apart. About 25 pilots from throughout the southwest will be at the club’s small landing strip near the airport.

“I enjoyed RC racing the cars, so I got into planes,” Poole said. “My grandfather flew for years before I was born.”

All Academy of Model Aeronautics pilots are welcome to participate and spectators are highly encouraged.

“About 40 members in the club show up to the races,” Poole said. “Spectators are usually just friends and family.”

Aside from the need for speed, food and refreshments will be available for purchase on site – one more reason for a trip to the races.

“We just want to get more people in the club and get the word out,” Poole said. “We train for free. Racing is not the end goal.”

Registration and inspection will begin at 7 a.m. with races starting at 8:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each class. There is a $35 entry fee and $10 fee for each additional class of aircraft.

The club will be racing “Gold,” “Silver” and “Bronze” class RC airplanes and follow RC Pro Warbird racing rules which can be found at www.RCProwarbirdracing.com.

The flying site is located near the Kingman Airport detailed instructions to the field can be found at www.kingmanmodelers.net

For more information please contact Ben Poole 928-530-0370 or badapple18@gmail.com or contest director Charlie Moses at 928-681-9081 or safecracker321@gmail.com.