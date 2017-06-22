‘Sabrina’ highlights Friday’s movie night at adult center

KINGMAN – The 1954 film “Sabrina” starring Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn and William Holden will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday as featured movie of the month at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.

The movie is about a playboy who becomes interested in the daughter of his family’s chauffeur, but it’s his more serious brother who would be the better man for her.

Steven Conn, who will be retiring next week as Superior Court judge, provides historical and behind-the-scenes commentary before the movie starts.

Family and friends are welcome. A $2 donation is requested to benefit various programs at the adult center.