City public works clears out weeds

KINGMAN – If you you have it tough at your job, spend a hot day in a weed-filled wash.

The City of Kingman Streets Division had a crew of five city workers, temp agency laborers and Arizona Department of Corrections inmate laborers whacking the weeds and trimming the trees along a stretch of Hualapai Mountain Road Thursday morning.

It’s one of many weed abatement projects going on around town. The Hualapai Mountain Road crew has been hoeing, mowing and blowing the unsightly lot and wash between Hualapai Kwik Stop and KFC since Monday, right on the apex of this week’s heat wave.

“This is something we wanted to get cleaned up,” said Tug Martinez, streets division operator and site supervisor. “Especially with this in view of the city.”

Day laborer Dale Hancock was deep in the thistle and foxtails with a weed whacker.

“This is an easy day,” he said, referencing the brutal heat that has been punishing Mohave County. “It’s been a hot minute out here but you just have to stay hydrated.”

Trees near the sidewalk were cleared of low-hanging branches that had annoyed pedestrians and dog walkers.

“We want there to still be shade, but also be aesthetically pleasing,” Martinez said.

He’ll be back later this week to spray herbicide in hopes of preventing more weeds from growing.

“We want to keep it clean before monsoon season shows up,” Martinez said.

The city uses all the help they can get for the weed abatement that goes through spring and summer until the weeds quit growing.

City street superintendent Jack Plaunty wants to remind residents that while the city does their part, it’s up to the property owners to do theirs, too.

“The property owners are responsible out to the edge of the roadway,” Plaunty said. “Including the sidewalk to the edge of the curb.”

For more information on Kingman Municipal Ordinances, visit codepublishing.com/az/Kingman.