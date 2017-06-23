Hoover Dam turns into a runway

HOOVER DAM — When most people see the Hoover Dam, they don’t think high fashion. They also wouldn’t associate the concrete structure with a catwalk. However, fashion producer Jessica Minh Anh does.

At 8 a.m. Monday, the road over the Hoover Dam will be closed, and the J Summer Fashion Show 2017 will begin.

“We’ve never considered Hoover Dam as a catwalk before,” said Rose Davis, Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam spokesperson. “It was a very creative and unusual idea that piqued our interest.”

Davis said the show will only limit visitor traffic across the dam for about two hours.

Anh, who is specialized in producing “extraordinary catwalks,” said she chose the Hoover Dam because it is one of the U.S.’s iconic monuments. She said she also uses the shows to promote renewable energy like the show she produced at the Gemasolar solar plant in Sevilla, Spain two years ago.

“Hoover Dam controls floods while providing water and electricity to millions of homes. It is truly a monument of human accomplishment against the rules of nature,” Anh said. “I cannot think of a better venue to celebrate the best of modern architecture, culture, fashion and technology.”

Anh said there will be 10 designers at the event, four of which have been in her shows before. These designers include Christina Sabatini, Kaprice and the Texas-based fashion house Aplomo. Nevada businesses such as Saks Fifth Avenue Las Vegas and The Mirror Mirror Salon will also be contributing to the show, Anh said.