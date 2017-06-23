Horoscope: June 23, 2017

Birthdays: Melissa Rauch, 37; Jason Mraz, 40; Frances McDormand, 60; Randy Jackson, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your life simple and your costs down. Consider the consequence of making a poor choice.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A makeover or change in the way you deal with others will improve your attitude and future prospects. Concentrate on what works best for you and everything else will fall into place.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be honest about your position as well as your goals. Once you have your position and course well-mapped-out, it will be much easier to eliminate what isn’t necessary, leaving you more time to reach your destination.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Say what’s on your mind. Share your feelings with someone you love to spend time with. Work as a team player and make a point to do your best.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be torn between what you want to do and what you have to do. Take care of business first and you’ll find a way to do the things that bring you joy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional deception will be apparent when it comes to dealing with partners. Be up-front and find out exactly what’s going on before you make a decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The changes you want will be possible if you work hard to make things happen. It’s up to you to dig in physically as well as to make emotional pleas to persuade others to pitch in and help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional spending will not help your current position. Be creative in the way you handle your investments, but not foolish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your life simple. Offer ideas, but don’t go overboard and donate cash or time you don’t have to spare.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Wrap up any unfinished business. Once you have your responsibilities taken care of, you will be able to enjoy spending time with someone you love without feeling stressed-out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let your creativity flow and you’ll come up with a plan that will bring in extra cash. Don’t overspend to get ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t get wrapped up in trivial matters that will create a diversion from what’s truly important. Put your mind, body and soul into positive transformations at home and in the workplace.