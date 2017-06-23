Lane closures to take place for new Chevron station

KINGMAN – Construction of the new Chevron station and convenience store at U.S. Highway 93 and Pierce Ferry Road will necessitate lane closures and traffic restrictions.

To enable placement of a new cattle guard, Pierce Ferry Road will be restricted to one lane with flaggers in place to alternate traffic flows.



These restrictions will be in place starting at 8 p.m. Sunday and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Monday. This closure will be repeated Monday evening from 8 to 6 a.m. Additional, similar closures will be scheduled for a later date to remove the existing cattle guard.

Other work, including pavement widening, will require that traffic be detoured to the shoulders at times, but two lanes will remain open during daytime hours.

No work on this project will restrict traffic on either U.S. 93 or on Pierce Ferry Road on weekends. Additionally, all traffic control devices will be removed from U.S. 93 no later than noon on Fridays.

It is anticipated by the contractor that all of the above will require 10 to 12 days to complete.