Letter: Ban big government

Once again we the people are faced with bureaucratic nightmare. Our failing representatives trying to give the middle class Health Care, or in their words “Insurance Coverage,” that will never cut the cost or improve the outcomes.

You see, while their supposed interests are you and I, their real concern is their fortunes and your future vote.

Just think about this, 435 members of the House and 100 members of the Senate all with their paid-off interest in insurance and pharmaceutical companies, big medicine and trial lawyers will set the policy and make the rules of how you and I receive care. Do you really think any organization can be rightfully managed with 535 shadow CEO’s all doing what’s in their best interest?

Even if they could find a way to pay for the massive bill of insuring all of us, the rules will be fixed in their favor to fill their pocket books. Doctors will continue to be sued for malpractice with huge settlements for plaintiffs and trial lawyers, lobbyists from the pharmaceutical companies will continue to grease the palms of those elected to serve their needs and corporate medicine will continue sharing huge profits with stockholders, including those in Washington.

Make no mistake about who will really benefits from government run health care.

Knowing, of course, that the poor are already covered and the rich can afford whatever policy they choose, and that government workers have the Cadillac of all the best coverage, we don’t really need the government raising taxes and giving us anything. What we need is an economy that works for us. Not one that is controlled by the Federal Reserve, or big business or even Congress.

Right now it is a fact that our government allows legal immigration to the tune of over 1 million people a year taking jobs away from “We the People.” Count at least a half million more coming here illegally, and what we have is an oversupply of workers in our labor force.

It is far too easy for business and industry to pay off those in government and get all the people they need from other countries. And the ripple effect is fewer companies offering good health care benefits to attract the best and the brightest.

And our other problem giving business and industry all the people they need from this last pool of U.S. citizens is failing because the educational system is broken. We settle for less than a 2.0 GPA to graduate. The U.S., which had some of the highest graduation rates of any developed country, now ranks 22 out of 27 developed countries. The notion that every high school student should be preparing for college is absurd. Time to put students and their future first.

Time to reign in our out of control government, keeping them out of health care and make sure we all have the skills for good-benefit jobs.

William Ressegue

Kingman