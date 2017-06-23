Man killed at truck stop identified

KINGMAN – Kingman Police have released the identity of the man killed at a truck stop near Interstate 40 and Andy Devine Avenue June 4.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Scott Charles O’Donnell, 54, of Florida, was killed when hit by a tractor trailer maneuvering through the driveway of the truck stop early that morning.

Cooper said O’Donnell’s family described him as being homeless for the past 22 years. Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the remains, and Cooper didn’t know if the body was claimed.

The angle of the sun and O’Donnell’s actions were believed to have been factors in his death. Witnesses told KPD he appeared to have thought the truck was going to stop.

O’Donnell was pronounced dead at the scene from severe upper body trauma. The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old Mississippi man, was not impaired and not charged in the incident.