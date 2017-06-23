Obituary: Austin Reed

Austin Reed, beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend passed away unexpectedly June 17, 2017.

Austin was born January 4, 1999, in Cottonwood, Arizona to Eddie and Casey Reed. Austin was the Kingman Bulldog’s star running back his sophomore and junior year and looked forward to furthering his football career after high school.

He also aspired to be a pilot and was considering joining the Air Force. Football was Austin’s first passion, but he also loved listening to music, boating, target practice, camping and anything that allowed him to enjoy the great outdoors. Austin was raised with his two sisters on a small ranch east of Kingman where he loved country living.

Austin is survived by his parents; sisters; Brianna and Taylor, grandparents; Eddie and Laurie Reed of Mayer, Arizona and Susan Uptain of Mesa, Arizona, great-grandma Verlea Reed of Lake Montezuma Arizona, uncles; Phil Reed and Caleb Uptain, and aunt Darcy Uptain. Austin was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers; Wayne Reed and Jack Plaunty, and great-grandmothers; Betty Jean Strauss and Mary Lu Bowen.



Austin was a polite and kind young man and a true friend to everyone. He will be truly missed and forever remembered and cherished by his family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at Kingman High School auditorium, June 30, 2017 at 4 p.m.