Horoscope: June 25, 2017

Birthdays: Busy Phillips, 38; Linda Cardellini, 42; Ricky Gervais, 56; Carly Simon, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expect personal changes. You may not initially like what transpires, but in the end it will be beneficial.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal changes will bring you joy. Dealings with friends, relatives or your loved ones are favored and will encourage you to get involved in events that will lead to better relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Accept the inevitable and you will be able to pick up the pieces and head in a direction that is much better suited to your needs. Don’t give in to anyone using persuasive tactics to manipulate you into buying something you don’t need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look beyond your current circle to find answers. Once you expand your interests, you will find new ways to deal with your concerns.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Unexpected changes will take place if you let your emotions cause you to react poorly. Put things in perspective and proceed with class.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in activities that will help you look and do your best. A personal challenge will lead you to do more with people who share your interests.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Accept what you cannot change, but don’t agree to do something that you can back out of by choice. It’s up to you to pick and choose what’s best for you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be able to bring about positive changes if you engage in outings that involve friends, relatives or neighbors. Have your suggestions ready and you will be well-received.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be realistic and consider what you can do to make your personal life better. The time and effort you put in to bring about changes at home will help you develop better relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let anyone pressure you into making unnecessary changes that will test your budget. Too much of anything will cause problems between you and someone you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Observe how others react to current situations. Show compassion when dealing with personal relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get out and join in the fun. Participate in events that allow you to show off your skills.