Letter: America: Love it or leave it

We have all heard this adage, and I agree. Why then does Donald J. Trump not leave our blessed country to live in his prized Russia?

It is beyond me how any one of us who considers him or herself an American could support this treasonous man. He defies all our time honored, sacred traditions and carries his toxicity every place he goes.

I am truly baffled by the seemingly new American mindset. Pray for our blessed country.

This business of no press conferences: He works for the American people. We deserve to have questions answered. Period.

Incidentally, I am a Reagan, Bush, McCain registered Republican.

Joan Gadbaw