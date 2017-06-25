Letter: Why is Scot Industries leaving the airport?

It seems incomprehensible that an industry such as Scot would leave what to all appearances is an ideal location (space, rail, road and potentially air access) for a location that would negatively (and unhappily) impact a lovely, quiet residential area with limited transportation access.

What is really going on with our Industrial Park? Most industrial and business areas are clambering to keep clients, yet this one may be allowed to just slip away?

Why are so many questions asked and so few answered?

Something unsavory or simply apathetic or careless seems to be happening. How sad for our community and area.

Barbara F Conrath