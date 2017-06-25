Obituary: Orval C. Ballance

Orval C. Ballance, 83, of Meadview, Arizona died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Kingman. He was born in 1933 in Alabama.

Orval was a captain in the United States Marine Corps, serving 23 years, and was a decorated Vietnam veteran who served as a forward field artillery battery commander. Among his service decorations are the Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Citation Gallantry Cross with PALM Presidential Unit Citation, Certificate of Commendation and Naval Commendation Medal with Combat V.



Orval was a beautiful, funny and honest man, and the best father that anyone could ever have had and he will be so missed. They don’t make them like this anymore.

Orval passed away at The Joan and Diana Hospice Home surrounded by his many VFW friends and angels.

Orval was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Eva R. Ballance. He leaves behind daughter, Renee M. Kohler, son-in-law, Kurt B. Kohler and grandsons, Grant and Jared Kohler of Meridian, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in Orval’s name to: The Joan and Diana Hospice Home, 812 Airway Ave., Kingman, AZ, 86409.