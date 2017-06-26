Another fire for Bulldog

KINGMAN – Numerous agencies responded Monday afternoon to a massive fire at Bulldog Disposal and Recycling on Route 66.

The fire started shortly after 2 p.m. Traffic in both directions was diverted from Route 66 as of about 3 p.m.

Kingman Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Bureau of Land Management all had fire crews at the scene. Kingman Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Department of Transportation all had units to divert traffic and keep spectators at bay. Unisource had crews to repair powerlines that were damaged.

This is the third fire since May 2016 for Bulldog Recycling and Disposal. No information on the cause or extent of damage has been released as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.

