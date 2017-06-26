Beale Street Theater begins its facelift

KINGMAN – The Beale Street Theater is asking for volunteers to help with the revitalization and clean-up of their new venue.

With the completion of the theater’s big production of “Peter Pan,” the Beale Street Theater team has turned their attention to working on their capital campaign.

The campaign will begin with the clean-up of the newly acquired theater space, located at 304 Beale Street. The clean-up will be a way to prepare the theater for the next phase, renovation.

“There’s a lot that needs to be done,” said volunteer coordinator for the Beale Street Theater, Ann Lacy. “The cleaning will help immensely.”

Lacy said the Beale Street Theater has a good group of volunteers ready to help with this project, but they could always use more, especially concerning the size of the space that needs to be clean.

“There’s a bunch of stuff that needs to be cleaned out so we know where we are, and then we can charge ahead with the plans,” Lacy said.

Tasks that are needing to be done at the clean-up include: removal of old props and costumes, window washing, carpet cleaning and more.

The meeting time is set for noon on both Monday and Tuesday at the new theater space. The plan is to go as long as people can each of those days. Lacy said that whatever time you can commit, please commit.